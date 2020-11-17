CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Former Virginia speaker makes…

Former Virginia speaker makes gubernatorial run official

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 8:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox is making his gubernatorial run official.

Cox announced Tuesday his run for governor next year, saying he has the right background and approach to win in a state where no Republican has won a statewide race in more than a decade.

Cox was elected as speaker in 2018. But he lost that role after Democrats won a majority in both the House and Senate last November.

His formal announcement comes two weeks after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by huge margins in the state.

A growing number of suburban voters in Virginia has flocked to Democratic candidates in recent election cycles.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up