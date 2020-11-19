THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
90 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Chesapeake jail

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 9:57 AM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ninety inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at jail in the Virginia city of Chesapeake.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the city’s sheriff’s office reported the outbreak at the Chesapeake Correctional Center after widespread tests.

Three inmates, six deputies and two contractors had initially tested positive on Nov. 12. In response, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan ordered all inmates in the known affected areas to be tested.

People who have tested positive are being quarantined and monitored. The jail’s daily population averages 985 inmates.

At the jail in the neighboring city of Virginia Beach, about 100 inmates and five staff members were reported to be positive last week.

