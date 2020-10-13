Virginia voter website goes down on final day of registration

Virginia's online voter registration website went down Tuesday morning on the final day of voter registration because of a cut fiber cable, according to the Department of Elections.

Virginia’s online voter registration website went down Tuesday morning on the final day of voter registration before the 2020 election because of a cut fiber cable, according to the Department of Elections.

Multiple Virginia agencies were affected.

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Elections said the fiber cut happened near a data center operated by the Virginia Information Technology Agency off Route 10 in Chester, Virginia, south of Richmond.

The statement said technicians are “on site and working to repair the cut.”

The cut fiber was “impacting data circuits” and connectivity for the department’s online citizens portal, which allows voters to register online, as well as local registrars’ offices across Virginia.

A message on the voter registration website Tuesday morning read: “Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Voters can still print out a voter registration application and mail it to their local board of election. The application must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 13.

