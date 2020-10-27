ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Lawsuit: Proposed building will hurt view of Chesapeake Bay

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 11:35 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two condo associations have sued the city of Virginia Beach and a senior living community over a proposed high-rise that they say would hurt their view of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the suit was filed after the Virginia Beach City Council approved the 22-story glass tower on the retirement community’s campus.

The condo associations claim residents will lose their scenic view and some sunlight as well as some property value during the construction period.

The lawsuit said the building would be taller than the zoning code allows.

The city said its approval of the project was legal. The retirement community said the building will help address a senior housing shortage.

