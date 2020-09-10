CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia county to move Confederate statue to battlefield

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 5:18 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials in a Virginia county said its Confederate soldier statue, cannons and cannonballs are being relocated to a battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley after they are removed on Saturday.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to give the items to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a historic-preservation group.

The foundation was one of 10 applicants to receive the statue and its accessories, which the board had voted unanimously in August to remove.

The statue currently sits in front of the county courthouse on Albemarle property that was never annexed by the city.

