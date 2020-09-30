Virginia bill making localities responsible for protest damage stalls

The bill was referred to the House Courts of Justice committee in August but has not been addressed, and its sponsor says it probably won’t be.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia General Assembly bill is likely dead for the session that would have held localities accountable for damages caused by protesters if an adequate police response was not provided.

Fredericksburg Del. Mark Cole said he proposed House Bill 5026 to assure localities provide proper police protection during protests in an effort to minimize damages to personal property and businesses.

The bill was referred to the House Courts of Justice committee in August but has not been addressed, and its sponsor says it probably won’t be.

Cole said he submitted the bill in response to what was Virginia local government officials ordering police to stand down and not break up unlawful protests.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.