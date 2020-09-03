CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Tensions flare as Virginia…

Tensions flare as Virginia lawmakers debate police reforms

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tensions flared as Virginia lawmakers took up a series of reforms that Republicans denounced as anti-police and Democrats insisted are long overdue.

The House of Delegates advanced more than a half-dozen police reform bills Thursday. They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct.

But before the debate on those bills even started, Republicans clashed with Democrats over whether the proposals are unfair to police.

The special legislative session was called to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the police reform proposals.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up