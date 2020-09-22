Roanoke to give monument to cemetery, historical society

The 10-foot granite pillar is being given to the Evergreen Burial Park and the Historical Society of Western Virginia.

ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia city of Roanoke plans to give a Confederate memorial that had stood downtown to the owners of a cemetery and historical society.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the 10-foot granite pillar is being given to the Evergreen Burial Park and the Historical Society of Western Virginia. A new state law allows Virginia municipalities to remove Confederate memorials and offer them to a historical groups and cemeteries.

The memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is now broken into pieces after a person knocked it over. The memorial’s new owners said that Evergreen Burial Park would be a fitting place for it because at least 60 Confederate veterans and at least one Union soldier are buried there.

