Norfolk State to host 2nd debate between Warner and Gade

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says it will host the second debate between U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the debate will be Oct. 3 at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center.

The second debate will focus on racial disparities and inequities in education and healthcare as well as economic mobility and the criminal justice system.

The 90-minute debate will be invite-only because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the debate will stream live at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 on WAVY.com and on WAVY-TV 10′s Facebook Live channel.

The first debate between the two candidates is scheduled for Wednesday. It will air on NBC4 and NBCWashington.com at 7 p.m.

