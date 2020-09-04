CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Albemarle County Confederate statue…

Albemarle County Confederate statue to be removed Sept. 12

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Another Confederate statue is slated for removal in Virginia.

This one is outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the removal is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The Board of Supervisors had voted in August to remove the life-sized bronze figure as well as two cannons and a pile of cannonballs.

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county said it also will be airing interviews and lectures about the statue.

The statue will be taken to a storage facility.

The board will consider offers from organizations that may want it.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up