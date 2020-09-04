Albemarle County Confederate statue to be removed Sept. 12

Another Confederate statue is slated for removal in Virginia. This one is outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Another Confederate statue is slated for removal in Virginia.

This one is outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the removal is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The Board of Supervisors had voted in August to remove the life-sized bronze figure as well as two cannons and a pile of cannonballs.

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county said it also will be airing interviews and lectures about the statue.

The statue will be taken to a storage facility.

The board will consider offers from organizations that may want it.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.