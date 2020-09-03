CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Positivity rates creeping up in Md., Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
3rd staffer for Va. ex-Congressman’s 2018 campaign is charged

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 9:10 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have filed election fraud charges against a third former campaign staffer for ex-Republican Congressman Scott Taylor.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Heather Guillot was indicted Tuesday by a Virginia Beach grand jury. Guillot’s attorney, Richard Doummar, declined to comment on the indictment.

Guillot had served as a consultant for Taylor’s 2018 reelection bid.

Guillot is accused of submitting forged signatures of voters in order to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the 2018 ballot. The effort was widely seen as a strategy to siphon votes away from Taylor’s Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, who ultimately won the race.

Special prosecutor John Beamer said the ballot fraud investigation isn’t over.

