CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Winds from Isaias tear…

Winds from Isaias tear down parts of old Virginia church

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials say winds from Tropical Storm Isaias tore down parts of a Virginia church that was built more than a century ago.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said on Twitter the damage at First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point in Norfolk happened Tuesday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports debris had also fallen on a gas meter, causing a leak that was later fixed by workers. Anthony Paige, the senior pastor of the church, said no one was inside the building when the front wall fell.

Paige said he had plans to transform the part of the church that was damaged into a center for other church functions, and that the damage doesn’t change those plans.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up