Winds from Isaias tear down parts of old Virginia church

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said on Twitter the damage at First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point in Norfolk happened Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials say winds from Tropical Storm Isaias tore down parts of a Virginia church that was built more than a century ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports debris had also fallen on a gas meter, causing a leak that was later fixed by workers. Anthony Paige, the senior pastor of the church, said no one was inside the building when the front wall fell.

Paige said he had plans to transform the part of the church that was damaged into a center for other church functions, and that the damage doesn’t change those plans.

