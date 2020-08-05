CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia’s new handgun law leads to more than 1,000 denials

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 9:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 1,000 people have been denied the purchase of a firearm under a new law in Virginia that limits purchases to one handgun a month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that 1,102 people were denied under the law in July.

The high number is partly attributed to confusion about how the monthly restriction period is calculated. Many believed the law would not apply to purchases made the month before the law took effect on July 1. But Virginia State Police say the law prohibits someone from buying a handgun after June 30 if he or she bought one within the previous 30 days.

