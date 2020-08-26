CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DOJ wants data on care home deaths | What's with the updated testing advice? | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia Senate approves changes to police assault law

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 4:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

The bill was approved despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.

Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults.

The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished capacity or a developmental disorder.

