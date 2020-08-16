CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia heavy rains close roads, prompt evacuations at dams

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 2:58 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Torrential rains this weekend in central Virginia led to scores of road closings in low-lying areas and prompted home evacuations near a pair of small dams.

The National Weather Service reports as much as 10 inches fell in parts of the greater Richmond area for the 24 hours ending midday Sunday.

Severe problems occurred in Chesterfield County, south of Richmond, which declared a state of emergency Saturday.

The city of Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County on Sunday told residents living near some dams that they could return home after previous evacuation directives were lifted.

