Virginia college removes 6 students due to party and COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 11:31 AM

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Roanoke College said it has removed six students for violating the student conduct code after three positive tests for COVID-19 that may have been related to an off-campus party.

The Roanoke Times reports that four students have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Online classes at the private college in Salem, Virginia, began Wednesday.

Students continue to filter into residences in a phased plan the college announced earlier this summer.

Classes are supposed to transition to mostly in-person instruction by Sept. 7.

