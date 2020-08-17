CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Natural Bridge State Park…

Natural Bridge State Park faces uncertain financial future

The Associated Press

August 17, 2020, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. — Virginia’s Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan that was taken out to purchase the land.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the nonprofit that bought the 215-foot-high limestone arch and surrounding property is unlikely to make half a million dollar loan payment.

The Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund bought the land in 2014 before it could be carved up for sale at a public auction.

It borrowed $9 million from the Virginia Resources Authority to do so. The authority is now raising concerns about the future of the site, including a possible transfer to new owners.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up