Natural Bridge State Park faces uncertain financial future

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. — Virginia’s Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan that was taken out to purchase the land.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the nonprofit that bought the 215-foot-high limestone arch and surrounding property is unlikely to make half a million dollar loan payment.

The Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund bought the land in 2014 before it could be carved up for sale at a public auction.

It borrowed $9 million from the Virginia Resources Authority to do so. The authority is now raising concerns about the future of the site, including a possible transfer to new owners.

