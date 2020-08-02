2 additional Va. DMV locations reopen

Virginia is continuing to open motor vehicle departments by appointment only.

Another two locations are taking appointments starting Aug. 31. The offices are at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County and in Sterling in Loudoun County.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Appointments are required for specific services that generally require in-person service, such as knowledge and behind-the-wheel tests.

Customers should use alternate service methods, such as online or by mail, when possible. Here is a list of services you can do without having to go to a DMV location.

DMV locations opened in phases throughout the summer. An office can only reopen once it has been prepared to provide adequate social distancing and clear plastic partitions have been installed on front counters creating separation between customers and employees, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle’s website.

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.