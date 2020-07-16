US Marshals searching for 2 escapees from Va. juvenile correctional center

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in finding two felons who they said escaped in a getaway vehicle from a correctional facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia, on Monday

During the escape from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, a correctional officer was assaulted and Rashad E. Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor fled through a hole that was cut in a fence, a news release said. Officers said that the two had a getaway vehicle staged outside of the detention center.

“The fugitives went to great lengths to affect the escape, and they pose a significant threat to any law enforcement officer or member of the public who may encounter them,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia

Taylor, 20, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Williams, 18, was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. He is 5 feet, 7 inches and approximately 140 pounds.

“The danger posed by these fugitives and their escape should not be taken lightly by anyone,” Proffitt said.

They are believed to have traveled north after the escape, where both have significant ties. They are believed to be together but may have separated, the U.S. Marshals said.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-926-8332 or by submitting a form online.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each person.