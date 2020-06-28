Virginia mom, daughter fatally struck by Jeep fleeing police

The two both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police.

The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg.

The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles.

Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.