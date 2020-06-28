CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
Home » Virginia News » Virginia mom, daughter fatally…

Virginia mom, daughter fatally struck by Jeep fleeing police

The Associated Press

June 28, 2020, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police.

The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg.

The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles.

Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up