Coast Guard helps rescue woman and boy, 3, aboard jet ski in Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia, after they went missing.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report about the missing jet skiers at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The search involved a helicopter and multiple boats.

The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

