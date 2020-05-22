Virginia unemployment rate in double digits due to pandemic

Virginia’s unemployment rate shot up into the double digits in April due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

That’s according to the Virginia Employment Commission, which issued an analysis Friday that showed the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 10.6% in April from 3.3% the month before.

Virginia’s rate was lower than the national rate of 14.7%. A federal report says every state and the District of Columbia saw increases in April.

