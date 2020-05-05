Home » Virginia News » Virginia town announces layoffs…

Virginia town announces layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 3:11 AM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town says it is laying off full-time and part-time workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town of Abingdon announced in a statement that the town manager reduced spending in response to revenue projections that suggested losses from taxes on sales, meals and lodging.

While not expecting a deficit, Mayor J. Wayne Craig said in the statement that spending cuts mean 13 full-time and 64 part-time town employees will be laid off.

Craig also said the town will place a hold on all nonessential spending such as travel, training and equipment replacement.

