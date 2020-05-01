Virginia man killed in Spotsylvania County crash

A Virginia man was killed after the car he was driving struck a guard rail and collided with a truck.

It happened Thursday at 9 a.m. on Interstate 95 at near mile marker 117. Michael Sprague, 31, of Fredericksburg, was driving a car traveling north on I-95 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guard rail.

The impact caused the car to come back into the travel lane, where it crashed with a tractor trailer traveling north. Sprague, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, a news release from Virginia State Police said.

The driver of the truck was a 49-year-old man from Ohio. He was also wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.