Virginia man drowns after boat overturns in Tennessee lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a Virginia man drowned in a Tennessee lake after falling from a small boat.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release that 71-year-old Edward McMillan was fishing with a boy on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County when their vessel overturned Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the boat looks like a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine. It was near a boat ramp when both occupants were sent into the water.

The boy was able to pull the man to shore. But McMillan did not survive. Officials say McMillan is from Gate City, Virginia.

