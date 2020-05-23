Home » Virginia News » Richmond office tower slated…

Richmond office tower slated for demolition on May 30

The Associated Press

May 23, 2020, 12:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A 21-story office building in downtown Richmond is scheduled for demolition next weekend.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a 15-block zone around Dominion Energy’s One James River Plaza office tower will be closed around the building before its scheduled implosion on May 30.

The Richmond-based energy giant will be live streaming video of the demotion on its Facebook page.

The company and Richmond authorities are warning residents to stay away from downtown that morning.

