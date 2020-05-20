Police: Man fatally shot wife in western Virginia

The Associated Press

Police charged a Christiansburg man with the shooting death of his wife.

Listen now to WTOP News

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot his wife.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gerard P. Tompkins was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old lives in Christiansburg. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in response to a 911 call.

The office said deputies found Michelle L. Tompkins suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

She later died at a hospital.

Tompkins is being held in jail without bond.

It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.