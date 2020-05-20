Home » Virginia News » Police: Man fatally shot…

Police: Man fatally shot wife in western Virginia

The Associated Press

May 20, 2020, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot his wife.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gerard P. Tompkins was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old lives in Christiansburg. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in response to a 911 call.

The office said deputies found Michelle L. Tompkins suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

She later died at a hospital.

Tompkins is being held in jail without bond.

It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up