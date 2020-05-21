Police charge Va. man after hidden camera found in home

Police in Virginia said a man has been charged with filming undressed people without their consent and possession of child pornography after a hidden camera was found inside a home.

In a statement Wednesday, police in Albemarle County said John Michael Garvis, 28, was arrested following a monthslong investigation.

Police said they were able to uncover evidence from cameras and electronic devices that were seized from Garvis’ home during a search. He was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of intercepting wire communication and 12 counts of nonconsensual filming of undressed persons.

