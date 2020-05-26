Va. monument will honor US Navy’s retired F-14 Tomcat fighter

A monument honoring the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet will be installed on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A monument honoring the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet will be installed on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the monument will remember the plane as well as those who gave their lives flying it and those who built and sustained the aircraft.

The F-14 became a symbol of America’s air superiority and was later retired from the U.S. Navy.

An early success came when two F-14 pilots shot down Libyan planes in the Mediterranean Sea.

Actor Tom Cruise later played the role of an F-14 pilot in the movie “Top Gun.”

The monument will include a panel that honors 68 people who died flying the planes.

