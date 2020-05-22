As rain continues, fears rise of more flooding in Danville

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the river in southern Virginia could crest sometime Friday morning after some of the streets in Danville were already flooded on Thursday.

DANVILLE, Va. — Officials in Danville, Virginia, are bracing for the possibility that the Dan River could flood parts of the city.

But water pumps and an earthen berm have been holding back more inundation so far. The situation has been wrought by three days of light to steady rain across the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Vance Joyner told the newspaper that the rain has come from what’s called a closed upper-low system.

