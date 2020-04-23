Suspect wounded in shooting with Virginia State Police

A suspect shot and wounded by a trooper has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded by a trooper has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said 48-year-old Daniel Ira Newman refused to pull over during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning and hit two police vehicles. He then got out of his car and pointed a gun at a trooper, who fired his weapon and struck the suspect, according to authorities.

The agency’s Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting and the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the results.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.