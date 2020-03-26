Home » Virginia News » Virginia Churches, nonprofits donate…

Virginia Churches, nonprofits donate medical supplies

The Associated Press

March 26, 2020, 9:54 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some churches and nonprofits in Virginia are donating their supplies to hospitals and emergency medical services to help battle the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the supplies had been intended to provide relief in other countries but are now being donated locally.

For instance, Rock Church in Virginia Beach dipped into its reserve for mission trips and gave 1,000 masks to four Sentara hospitals.

Operation Smile, which focuses on cleft lip and palate surgeries across the globe, gave 1,800 masks and 4,500 gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam has made a plea for businesses to step up and help out.

