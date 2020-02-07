Michigan man charged in 1980 homicide is taken to Virginia

A Michigan man charged with killing a woman in Virginia in 1980 has been transferred to that state.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with killing a woman in Virginia in 1980 has been transferred to that state.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the discovery of human remains at his property in Allegan County, Michigan.

Dennis Bowman is accused of killing Kathleen Doyle, who was the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot in Norfolk, Virginia. Separately, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday that it had recovered human remains under a cement slab at property owned by Bowman.

The remains could be his 14-year-old adoptive daughter, Aundria, who disappeared in 1989.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.