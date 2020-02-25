Judge hits pause button on removal of slave auction block

A judge in Virginia has hit the pause button on a city's plans to remove a 175-year-old slave auction block from a city's downtown street corner.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A judge in Virginia has hit the pause button on a city’s plans to remove a 175-year-old slave auction block from a city’s downtown street corner.

The Free Lance-Star reported Monday that Circuit Court Judge Sarah Deneke has agreed to a 15-day stay of her order to remove the block in Fredericksburg.

Her order allows a business owner who is challenging the removal to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to take on the case.

The owner of a commercial building and the owner of a restaurant have claim they’ll lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed.

