Emergency order sought to stop slave auction block’s removal

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A business owner in Virginia is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent a slave auction block from being removed from downtown Fredericksburg.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a motion was filed Wednesday on the behalf of the owner of a commercial building across the street.

The building owner and the owner of a nearby restaurant have argued that they’ll lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed. A judge recently ruled that the city has the authority to move the block to a museum.

A judge will consider the requested restraining order at a court hearing on Monday afternoon.

