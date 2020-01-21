Service restored after tech issues hit Virginia DMV

The agency tweeted Tuesday morning that it and other Virginia departments were impacted by statewide technical difficulties.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles experienced technical issues for several hours Tuesday.

The agency tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that it and other commonwealth departments were impacted by statewide technical difficulties. Service was restored just before 3 p.m.

An external IT issue was blamed for the issues, which included computer systems and even cameras being down.

The Virginia DMV said it worked with the state’s tech support provider, VITA Agency, to come up with a solution.

SERVICE UPDATE: Connectivity has been restored at #VirginiaDMV Customer Service Centers and mobile offices. Thank you for your patience while this issue was resolved. pic.twitter.com/MKGo6Gewcb — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) January 21, 2020

This is the second time in as many weeks that the agency suffered from technical glitches. Last Monday, DMV systems were hampered by issues linked to what was called a nationwide system outage.

In that case, the issues stemmed from the outage of a third-party system, operated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which connects motor vehicle agencies across the U.S. to each other and to various verification services.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

