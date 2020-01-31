Passenger charged in shooting death of Lyft driver

A Virginia man accused of fatally shooting his ride-hailing driver lived on the same street where the driver was found dead.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of fatally shooting his ride-hailing driver lived on the same street where the driver was found dead.

News outlets report 18-year-old Bernard Smith was charged Thursday in the death of 79-year-old Franklin Farrens. Chesterfield police say they were called to a crash in Smith’s neighborhood early Monday morning. Farrens was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Smith was Farrens’ passenger that morning. Authorities haven’t determined a motive for the shooting. Smith is being held without bond.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.