Southwest Virginia farm providing state Christmas trees

The Associated Press

November 29, 2019, 10:10 AM

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia farm will provide this year’s state Christmas trees for the governor’s mansion in Richmond.

TV station WSLS reports a Fraser fir for the main room of the mansion was cut down earlier this week and will be presented to Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam on Monday.

The tree was planted in 2003 and weighs about 150 pounds. A second, smaller tree will also be delivered for the private residence.

John Houston is the owner of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County. He says it’s a “real honor.”

