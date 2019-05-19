Family says man begged Va. jail officials for help before death

The Virginian-Pilot reports that it interviewed family members and obtained records showing 51-year-old Tyrone Bailey complained of stomach pain and missed appointments with a doctor treating him for lung cancer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The family of man who died while serving a sentence at a regional jail in Virginia says he begged jail officials for help in the weeks before his death.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that it interviewed family members and obtained records showing 51-year-old Tyrone Bailey complained of stomach pain and missed appointments with a doctor treating him for lung cancer.

Bailey was diagnosed in March 2018 shortly after he started serving a two-year sentence on charges of driving as a habitual offender and perjury.

Bailey had been receiving regular treatments, including radiation and chemotherapy, but he missed appointments in September and October.

On April 19, Bailey was at a scheduled oncology appointment receiving chemotherapy when he went into cardiac arrest. Hospital records describe a possible allergic reaction to an unspecified medication.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.