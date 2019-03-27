202
Residents ask what led to resignation of black police chief

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 9:12 am 03/27/2019 09:12am
Tonya Chapman hugs her mother, Shirley Young, after being sworn in at the City Council chambers in February. (Hyunsoo Leo Kim/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Residents of Portsmouth, Virginia, are asking what exactly led to the resignation of the city’s former police chief, who says racist and sexist attitudes forced her departure.

The Virginian-Pilot reports about 200 people piled into the City Council’s chambers on Tuesday. Supporters of Tonya Chapman demanded an investigation.

Chapman released a statement Monday after her abrupt resignation last week that said City Manager L. Pettis Patton forced her to resign “under duress” and without warning. Patton has not commented.

Chapman was the first black woman to lead a city police force in Virginia. She says racial tension increased in the department after a white former officer was convicted in a black man’s death.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

