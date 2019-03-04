202
Livestream set up of falcon nest in downtown Richmond

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 4:37 am 03/04/2019 04:37am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is launching a new livestream of a peregrine falcon nest in downtown Richmond.

A nesting pair of falcons have made their home on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building. Peregrines historically nested on rocky cliffs in Virginia’s mountains and now choose bridges, tall buildings and other artificial structures.

The first egg is expected to be laid in mid- to late-March.

The feed can be accessed at: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/falcon-cam/

