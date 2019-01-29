202
Home » Virginia » VCU lecture will explore…

VCU lecture will explore treatment of African-American veterans

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 4:26 am 01/29/2019 04:26am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For its annual Black History Month lecture, VCU Libraries will host a discussion about how African-American veterans often encountered injustice and insult after returning home from service.

Speakers will include: Christy Coleman, executive director of the American Civil War Museum; and Adriane Lentz-Smith, an associate professor of African and African-American studies and women’s studies at Duke University.

Other speakers include: Kiara Boone, deputy director of community education with the Equal Justice Institute; and Jeffrey Blount, an Emmy Award-winning television director and commentator on issues of race and social justice.

The lecture is called “We Return. We Return from Fighting. We Return Fighting.” It will be held at the James Branch Cabell Library on Feb. 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘More than OK’: See Super Bowl LIII commercials early

You don't have to wait until Sunday's big game to see all the commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII. Here’s a look at some of the commercials already out there.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500