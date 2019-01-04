202.5
Home » Virginia » Sorority suit: UVa said…

Sorority suit: UVa said studying 25 hours a week is hazing

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 9:31 am 01/04/2019 09:31am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A predominantly Latina sorority says it was wrongly punished for hazing by the University of Virginia after requiring its members to study 25 hours a week.

The Daily Progress reports that Sigma Lambda Upsilon sued in September, saying the university agreed with a recruit who complained that being asked to study that much violates the school hazing policy. The school suspended the sorority last March.

The sorority, also known as Senoritas Latinas Unidas, says some classes and athletic programs have the same expectations regarding studying. The university, it says, is discriminating against the sorority because “racially different fraternal organizations” weren’t suspended over their hazing claims.

The university claimed sovereign immunity in a November motion to dismiss, but the judge allowed the sorority to add university officials as defendants on Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News university of virginia Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500