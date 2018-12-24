202.5
Home » Virginia » Trump signs bill naming…

Trump signs bill naming post office for Army captain Khan

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 11:02 am 12/24/2018 11:02am
Share
The tombstone of US Army Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. Fellow Republicans are joining the rising chorus of criticism of Donald Trump for his disparagement of the bereaved parents of U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, a Muslim who was awarded a Bronze Star after he was killed in 2004 in Iraq. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill naming a Virginia post office for fallen U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, whose father criticized the then-candidate in a 2016 Democratic National Convention speech.

The Daily Progress reports U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement Friday night saying the president had signed the bill filed by Rep. Tom Garrett. Trump had been roundly criticized for his response to Khizr Khan’s speech.

Capt. Humayun Khan was 27 when he died in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was the only University of Virginia alumnus killed in Iraq, according to a university plaque.

The Republican representative for Virginia’s 5th District plans to hold a ceremony for the Charlottesville post office before departing next month.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500