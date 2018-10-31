Va. police seek tractor-trailer involved in fatal I-66 hit and run

A man who was working on the front driver's side tire of a pickup truck on the right shoulder of Interstate 66 was struck by a white tractor trailer. The tractor trailer did not stop and continued east on I-66, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Virginia State Police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Warren County Tuesday night.

Police say two pickup trucks were traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 around 8:30 p.m., when one of the vehicles got a flat tire. Both vehicles pulled over to the right shoulder at the 5-mile marker, near the highway sign announcing Exit 6 for Winchester.

A man who was working on the front driver’s side tire of the silver Chevrolet pickup was struck by a white tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer did not stop and continued east on I-66, according to police.

The man died at the scene. The victim has not been identified, as police are still in the process of notifying his family. Police say those in the other pickup were not injured in the crash.

Anyone who can provide more information about the white tractor-trailer should call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7766 or send police an email.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.