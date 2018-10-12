Firefighter killed while at crash scene on Virginia highway

Hanover County firefighter Lt. Brad Clark died Thursday night and three other firefighters were seriously injured while providing help at a highway crash.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say one firefighter has been killed and several others have been injured while providing help at a highway crash.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Hanover County firefighter Lt. Brad Clark died Thursday night and three other firefighters were seriously injured. The surviving firefighters were taken to a hospital.

State police say the fire crew was responding to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 near Richmond when their firetruck was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Police say the firetruck’s emergency equipment was activated. The driver of the tractor-trailer was rescued from his vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened as Tropical Storm Michael swept through the area with heavy rain, winds and tornadoes. State police said early Friday that charges are pending.

