Va. boy, 13, accused of lighting teen on fire in cookout dispute

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 9:35 am 08/21/2018 09:35am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 13-year-old boy lit another teen on fire during a dispute about who would get to light charcoal for a cookout.

Newport News police spokesman Randal Bailey tells news outlets responders found a 14-year-old boy with burns to his torso and arm at Peterson’s Yacht Basin on Sunday.

Bailey says the two boys had been dropped off at the park to cook a meal using the picnic shelter grill, but got into a fight about lighting responsibilities. Bailey says the younger boy doused the 14-year-old with lighter fluid and ignited his clothes.

The victim suffered third-degree burns to 15 percent of his body and was hospitalized. His current condition hasn’t been reported.

The 13-year-old is charged with causing malicious bodily injury by use of fire.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
