201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Garage door opener burglaries…

Garage door opener burglaries spark warnings from police in Va.

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 19, 2017 7:49 am 10/19/2017 07:49am
Share
Crooks are gaining access to homes in Northern Virginia using garage door openers left in unlocked cars. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

CHANTILLY, Va. — A rash of burglaries in Loudoun and Prince William Counties had one thing in common: the crook or crooks got into the houses using a garage door opener.

Since Oct. 13, the Loudoun County Sheriff says five burglaries have been reported in the Sterling area, in which residents were home while the suspect used a garage door opener from unlocked cars parked in driveways to gain entry.

Prince William County had several similar residential burglaries Oct. 8, in Manassas. Police say surveillance video captured suspects using garage door openers from unlocked cars to get into the homes.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is asking residents to close garage doors when not outside, lock vehicles, exterior and interior garage doors, and avoid leaving garage door openers inside cars.

“Securing your windows and doors will greatly reduce the opportunity for a burglar to enter your home,” Chapman said in a statement.

Most of the burglaries have occurred in early morning hours,

Some homeowners woke up to find their garage doors open and realized items had been stolen from their house.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity immediately,” Chapman said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
crime garage door opener Latest News Local News loudon county Loudoun County, VA News mike chapman neal augenstein prince william county Prince William County, VA News residential burglaries Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best soccer moments at RFK

See photos of the greatest soccer moments at RFK, from the Washington Diplomats to D.C. United.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about education

The candidates for Virginia governor are talking about education this election season. WTOP breaks down the candidates' policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest