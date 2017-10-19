Garage door opener burglaries spark warnings from police in Va.

CHANTILLY, Va. — A rash of burglaries in Loudoun and Prince William Counties had one thing in common: the crook or crooks got into the houses using a garage door opener.

Since Oct. 13, the Loudoun County Sheriff says five burglaries have been reported in the Sterling area, in which residents were home while the suspect used a garage door opener from unlocked cars parked in driveways to gain entry.

Prince William County had several similar residential burglaries Oct. 8, in Manassas. Police say surveillance video captured suspects using garage door openers from unlocked cars to get into the homes.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is asking residents to close garage doors when not outside, lock vehicles, exterior and interior garage doors, and avoid leaving garage door openers inside cars.

“Securing your windows and doors will greatly reduce the opportunity for a burglar to enter your home,” Chapman said in a statement.

Most of the burglaries have occurred in early morning hours,

Some homeowners woke up to find their garage doors open and realized items had been stolen from their house.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity immediately,” Chapman said.

