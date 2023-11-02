Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host new CBS late-night show after ‘Colbert’

Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the host of CBS’ new late-night show “After Midnight,” taking over the time slot following “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Taylor Tomlinson will host CBS' new show "After Midnight," which will follow “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Taylor Tomlinson will host CBS' new show "After Midnight," which will follow “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” (CNN) — Stand-up comedian Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the host of CBS’ new late-night show “After Midnight,” taking over the time slot following “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“After Midnight” will air in the 12:37 am ET time slot, previously helmed by James Corden and “The Late Late Show,” which ended in April.

Tomlinson is soon to be the only woman hosting a late-night network television show, joining a lineup that includes Colbert, NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel at ABC.

The 29-year-old joined Colbert on his show Wednesday night for the announcement.

“I’ve never had a real job … I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job,” she joked.

The comedian has two specials on Netflix and is currently wrapping up her “Have It All” tour, with shows in Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

Just before announcing Tomlinson as the host, Colbert, who will executive produce the new show, said, “We’ll need someone who is, I don’t know, fun, likable, young, in touch with online trends and available every night of the week.”

﻿Colbert said he called Tomlinson after his show Tuesday night to tell her she got the job.

“I’m 29 so if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry. I barely know myself,” Tomlinson said.

She shared that her 30th birthday is on Saturday, to which Colbert replied, “Happy birthday, I got you a network show.”

“After Midnight” will begin airing in early 2024, CBS said in a news release.

The network said the show is inspired by the Comedy Central late-night series, “@midnight with Chris Hardwick,” which was canceled in 2017 after a four-year run.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.