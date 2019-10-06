‘SNL’ has Beck Bennett’s Vice President Mike Pence freaking out over impeachment

"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Matthew Broderick used one of his famous lines from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off".

“Saturday Night Live” usually mocks President Trump in its cold opens, but this week the NBC variety show focused on Vice President Mike Pence.

The VP, who was played by Beck Bennett, was meeting with advisers to figure out how to deal with the impeachment news swirling around the Trump administration.

“As you know this impeachment farce is growing worse by the day,” Bennett as Pence said.

Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon, told Bennett’s Pence that the impeachment news has been tough on his schedule.

“It’s all happening during my busy season, Halloween!” McKinnon’s Giuliani said.

Attorney General William Barr, who was played by Aidy Bryant, asked Bennett’s Pence where President Trump was.

“He has more important things to deal with,” Bennett’s Pence said. “He’s meeting with an alligator breeder about filling the moat at the border.”

“You should’ve told me, I know a couple gators from when I lived in the Central Park Zoo,” McKinnon’s Giuliani said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was played by celebrity guest star Matthew Broderick, then joined the conversation to try to find a solution.

“Listen, I’ve been asking around and I think this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” Broderick’s Pompeo said.

“Who told you that?” the fake Pence asked.

“Like … America,” he responded.

McKinnon as Giuliani then told the group that he had to put on his stage makeup so he could go on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“Well, I’m going. You guys should get your story straight,” McKinnon’s Giuliani said. “Whatever the worst idea is, text it to me so the feds have a record.”

Broderick’s Pompeo added that Giuliani had a point about the group getting their story straight.

“Yes, because even if they’re not straight now they could still be converted to straight, right?” Bennett’s Pence asked.

Broderick’s Pompeo then told the fake Pence that they could always flee the country, and then he grabbed his bags and headed for the door.

“Impeachment moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around you might miss it,” Broderick’s Pompeo said echoing Broderick’s most famous character, Ferris Bueller.

McKinnon’s Giuliani then returned from “Hannity” still wearing the makeup from the show, which made him look like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Then McKinnon’s Giuliani and Bennett’s Pence said the show’s signature phrase together, “Live from New York … It’s Saturday night!”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.